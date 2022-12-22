Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.68 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

