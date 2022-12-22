Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,430.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,260.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

