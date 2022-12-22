Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.5 %

Landstar System stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

