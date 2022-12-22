Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 433 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

