Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $833.62 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

