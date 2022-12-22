Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

