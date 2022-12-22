Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

