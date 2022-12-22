Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

