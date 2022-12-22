Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 414,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

PHYS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

