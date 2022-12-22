Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.39. 117,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 228,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.23.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

