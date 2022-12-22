Sitrin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Savior LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

