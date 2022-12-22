SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

