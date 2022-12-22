SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,958.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.