Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,392 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 189,617 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

