SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.