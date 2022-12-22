Stephen G. Oswald Sells 2,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $591.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Ducommun by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ducommun by 52.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.