Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Down 20%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 153,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 32,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

