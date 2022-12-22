Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

SYK stock opened at $241.54 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $215.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

