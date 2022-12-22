Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 685,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $119,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

