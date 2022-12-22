Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 13,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,598,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
