Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 13,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,598,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

