Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

