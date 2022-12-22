Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 661,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

