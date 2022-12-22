Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after buying an additional 297,565 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 210.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 195.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.89 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

