Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 188.9% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 249.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.89 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

