Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

