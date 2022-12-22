Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 156.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 209.1% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 184.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.89 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

