The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.