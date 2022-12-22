The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.7% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 46.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

