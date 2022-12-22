The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.