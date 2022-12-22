Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,234 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Apple were worth $284,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

