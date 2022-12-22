Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

