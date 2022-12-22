Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. 155,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,095,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 210.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.