TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down to $158.06

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.06.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 41,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

