Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.41.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

