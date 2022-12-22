Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.