Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

