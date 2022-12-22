Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.