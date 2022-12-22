Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $28.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

