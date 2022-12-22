Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Twilio by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,187 shares of company stock worth $569,827 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

