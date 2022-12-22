UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.