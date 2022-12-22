UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

