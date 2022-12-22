UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

