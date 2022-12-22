UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

GE stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

