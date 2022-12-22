UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

