UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.45 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

