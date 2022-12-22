UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,791,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Shell plc has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

