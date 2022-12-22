UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.61 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

