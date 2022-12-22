UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

VRSK stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

