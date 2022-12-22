UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

