UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.69.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

